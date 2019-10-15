A.C.L.U. of Minnesota files lawsuit against city of Worthington

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the city of Worthington for police brutality.

The suit claims an assault by police put the victim in intensive care and required multiple medical procedures.

This is the second time in the past two years Worthington has faced legal action from the A.C.L.U.

The A.C.L.U. filed the first case in 2017 when a police officer pulled Anthony Promvongsa from his car during a traffic stop.

The Police Department settled that case for $60,000.

This new case alleges police used excessive force against Kelvin Francisco Rodriguez, leaving him with four broken ribs and lacerations to his pancreas and liver.

"This was a substantial injury and it was a substantial impact on Kelvin's life, so that's why were taking this case," A.C.L.U. of Minnesota staff attorney, Ian Bratlie, said.

Rodriguez says he pulled into a parking lot to avoid a police car.

He ran from his car when police followed him, because he feared for his safety.

"There's concern about police misconduct, excessive forces cases, especially when they are targeting immigrants," Bratlie said.

Bratlie says the video speaks for itself.

"It's pretty clear that excessive force is being used," Bratlie said.

The lawsuit claims Rodriguez repeatedly asked for medical assistance, but his requests were ignored.

He was eventually airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, his medical expenses reaching nearly $150,000.

"One of the hopes is that lawsuits like this help those that are scared to come forward, and it might be able to prevent something like this from happening to someone else in the future," Bratlie said.

Bratlie says the A.C.L.U. plans to seek monetary compensation for Rodriguez, but it also wants to hold Worthington law enforcement accountable for their actions.

Worthington City Administrator, Steve Robinson, says the city hasn't officially received the lawsuit.

He wouldn't comment, but says the city will defend itself in court.

KSFY left a message with the Worthington Police Department, but has not received a call back.