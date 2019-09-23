ACLU of South Dakota advocating for prison policy reform

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota is advocating for criminal justice reform in the state.

The ACLU released a new report done by a third party entity called "The Prison Policy Initiative."

The ACLU is calling on state lawmakers to take action to address what they say is the root cause of the issue, addiction and metal illness.

"We have to rethink the way that we address crime and the way we punish crime," ACLU of South Dakota Policy Director, Libby Skarin, said.

The ACLU supports initiatives such as reclassifying ingestion of a controlled substance from a felony to a misdemeanor.

"We have to recognize that, fundamentally, what we're doing is not working," Libby said.

But South Dakota State Representative, Kevin Jensen, doesn't think lessening the punishment will solve the issue.

"Prison time, jail time, is absolutely one of the best deterrents we have, and best motivators, to get people into treatment," Jensen said.

Also, Jensen says incarceration numbers for ingestion may misrepresent the situation in the legal system.

"When you look at the statics on paper they're always misleading because you don't what happened in the actual arrest, you don't know what happened in the plea process, or in the judge's decision," Jensen said.

State Representative, Manny Steele, says the state may need to fund more programs to help victims of addiction, regardless of a policy change.

"We need to address it more, to get people back into society, to get them looking for a job, find them a place to live, these are basic things that most anybody would want to have, and I think we're failing in that as a state," Steele said.