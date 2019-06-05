ACLU of South Dakota launches LGBTQ online advocacy campaign

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota has launched an online advocacy campaign to honor the lives and legacies of LGBTQ South Dakotans who are devoting their time to make the state a better place for their peers.

“According to the Movement Advancement Project, there are nearly 20,000 LGBTQ people living in South Dakota," said Adam Jorgensen, communications associate for the ACLU of South Dakota. "We’re introducing you to just a few. “We hope people are inspired to take action after reading their powerful stories.”

The campaign features Cody Ingle of Sioux Falls, Peter Kleinpass of Pierre, Angelica Mercado of Sioux Falls, Nancy Rosenbrahn of Rapid City and Oliver Dickman of Yankton. Their stories will be told on the ACLU of South Dakota’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and at aclusd.org.

In addition to their stories, the campaign also asks people to contact their legislators about the importance of opposing discriminatory LGBTQ bills in the 2020 session.