ACLU of South Dakota to challenge transgender youth treatment bill if passed

The ACLU of South Dakota says they will challenge a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment procedures on minors if passed.

The House State Affairs Committee advanced House Bill 1057 with an 8-5 on Wednesday.

The ACLU of South Dakota says it is unconstitutional to single out one group of people and categorically ban all care, no matter how medically necessary.

“By blocking medical care supported by every major medical association, this legislation represents a callous disregard for the health and wellness of South Dakota’s transgender youth, some of the most vulnerable people in our state,” said Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of South Dakota. “We want South Dakotans to know that we are investigating all of our legal options. If this bill becomes law, it will be challenged. We will see you in court.”

The bill will go to the house floor for a full vote next week.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence), who represents District 4.

