Wednesday marked the 36th Annual AG Appreciation Day at the Sioux Empire Fair, an event held to thank farmers.

Area farmers received a complimentary lunch.

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce handed out more than 7,000 meal tickets before the event.

"Today is a day all about our agriculturalists in the region," said Holly Rader, Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. "And we couldn't be happier to be a part of this day. However, there are so many people that go into this event."

More than 200 businesses and organizations stepped up to sponsor the event.

Pipestone Systems donated the pork and Minnehaha County Pork Producers did the cooking.

You may have even recognized a few familiar faces from KSFY News serving drinks.