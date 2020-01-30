AG: Rapid City police officer justified in fatal shooting

South Dakota's attorney general says a Rapid City police officer was justified in fatally shooting a gunman who opened fire on law officers after the suspect killed a man in an apartment complex last month.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the state Division of Criminal Investigation released a summary of the investigation into the Dec. 29 shooting of 29-year-old Patrick Alden of Rapid City.

Officers were called to the apartment building on a report of shots fired. Authorities say Alden opened fire on the officers, and when officers climbed a stairwell they encountered Alden, armed with a rifle.

Rapid City police Officer Garrett Mastin shot and killed Alden.

