AMBER Alert issued in missing baby case out of Bismarck

An AMBER Alert has now been issued for a missing 7-month old girl out of Bismarck.

Police say on Monday around 1:00 A.M., LeahMae Dawn Morsette was seen on the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue in Bismarck.

LeahMae is described as a 7 month old Native American female. She has black hair and brown eyes. LeahMae was wearing a tan onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta top with pink shorts. She may also be in a stroller with a blue and white unicorn diaper bag. Police say LeahMae may be with Cole Lee Pfaff.

Pfaff is described as a 31 year old white man, six feet one inch tall, weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.