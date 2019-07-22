Aberdeen City Council discuss parking ordinance change

A proposed parking ordinance change in Aberdeen was the first topic of conversation at Monday's City Council Meeting.

The proposed ordinance would ban drivers from parking their cars within five feet of either side of a private driveway.

The request passed through the first reading at last week's City Council Meeting in Aberdeen.

"Tonight's meeting we'll be doing the second reading of the ordinance, so it's kind of a make or break thing for the ordinance itself. If it passes tonight it becomes a new rule, if it doesn't pass, it'll just get sidelined," said Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman.

The request has been on the table for quite some time.

Gilbert Vilhauer is proposing that there be five feet of space between the edge of his driveway, and where a car can park.

"It'll allow for adequate turning radius when we drive in and back out of the driveway," Gilbert Vilhauer said.

He has a couple of reasons for wanting this change to happen.

The first one is his ability to access his own driveway.

"In the Winter time there's snow that builds up on the curbing, and the parking is moved into the street, and so it makes it difficult to drive in and back out of a private drive with that situation," Vilhauer said.

The second reason is because of safety.

"We're backing into traffic, and when people are parked right to the edge of our driveway, it makes it difficult to back out and do it safely," Vilhauer said.

Mayor Travis Schaunaman thinks passing this would just cause future parking problems.

"It's too specific of an issue that's going to ultimately wind up congesting parking for everybody in the city, especially neighborhoods where there's a lot of driveways, and we cant really afford to be giving up a lot of extra spaces that people are relying on in those neighborhoods," Schaunaman said.

This was the first 'hot button' issue Aberdeen has faced since new Mayor Travis Schaunaman took over.

The final vote was 5 to 4. Schaunaman was the deciding vote.