Aberdeen City Council working to change 'Green Space Ordinance'

Business owners in Aberdeen are at odds over a city ordinance.

The rules in Aberdeen require business owners to plant multiple trees in their parking lots.

"I don't think they should have to do no trees, I think that some trees are good for the beautification, but it's just way too many as it stands," says Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman.

Aberdeen Mayor Travis Schaunaman is pushing for a new ordinance.

"The 'Green Space Ordinance' is every time you build or improve your business, you've got to put quite a of of trees within the parking lot itself," Schaunaman said.

He has seen the ordinance create some struggles for businesses owners looking to expand or make changes to their property.

"It causes a lot of trouble with snow removal, it causes a lot of added expense, and it really gets in the way in terms of lighting, in terms of signage, and that sort of thing," Schaunaman said.

He hopes that he and City Council Members can agree on a resolution.

"Councilman Bunsness brought up that he was interested in working on this ordinance as well which is really encouraging," Schaunaman said.

There are some business owners in the area who feel the same way as Mayor Schaunaman.

"Some of us don't drive just cars, a lot of us drive big pickups with trailers," said Jim Rohl, J&S Properties Business Owner.

Jim Rohl has had to find ways to work around the problem.

"Walk in my shoes a little bit, I'm trying to make the world go around and keep everybody happy," Rohl said.

Mayor Schaunaman will continue to try and find a way to change the current city ordinance so businesses can have one less obstacle to overcome.

"I look forward to working with Councilman Bunsness, and the rest of the City Council to tighten up the language to make sure that it's something that business owners in this community can be happy with, but still beautifies the community," Schaunaman said.

City Council Members will continue discussing different options to change the ordinance. Mayor Schaunaman is certain this will end positively.