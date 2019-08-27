Aberdeen: Police seize $10K in marijuana

Aberdeen police say they recovered $10,000 worth of marijuana in a drug bust on Aug. 22.

Eric Lee Stewart Jr., 22, of Aberdeen, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, ingesting marijuana, and a probation violation.

Police said the execution of a search warrant resulted in the seizure of 6.99 pounds of high-grade marijuana - a street value of $10,000.

Authorities also seized more than $20,000 cash believe to be directly linked with the distribution of marijuana.