Aberdeen: Police seize cloned credit cards, two Florida men arrested

The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested two men for their connection to cloned credit cards being used at area businesses.

Pedro Pablo Pastrana, 30, and Carlos Miguel Moreno Vazques, 29, were both arrested on grand theft charges according to the department's Facebook page. Pastrana was also charged with obtaining property with a false credit card. Both men are from Miami.

Authorities said they seized a total of six cloned credit cards linked to stolen accounts. They also seized an unspecified amount of cash.

Officers found one of the suspects in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. Another was located on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.