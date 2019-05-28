Aberdeen Ride Line offers Summer youth transportation program

The Ride Line Transportation Service will be giving parents in Aberdeen one less thing to stress about this Summer.

"This will give everyone the opportunity to have their kids take advantage of all the great things to do in the summer in Aberdeen," said Aberdeen Mayor Mike Levsen.

Aberdeen Ride Line is offering a new service strictly for kids aged 6 to 16.

"The city basically has started a new program with Aberdeen Ride Line, it is a youth summer transportation program," said Ride Line Manager, Tom Wanttie.

Parents can purchase a $60 pass and Ride Line will make sure their kid gets where they need to go.

"Mom's and Dad's don't have to leave work every two hours to get them to the next section of their programs that they want to go to," said Wanttie.

The program will start on June 1st, and end of August 16th.

Those two months of transportation are very helpful for places like the Boys and Girls Club.

"What we don't have is the capability and capacity to pick up kids at home," said Michael Herman, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Aberdeen Area.

But Ride Line will now offer that for the Boys and Girls Club.

"They pick the kids up at home, they can bring them to the Boys and Girls Club, and then pick them up after we're closing at the end of the day and take them home," Herman said.

This idea is getting very positive feedback in the early stages and those involved hope this is the start of something great.

"All of the organizations that are working with us on this are very excited about the program, obviously this is a win-win for everybody," said Wanttie.

"It'll be great for the parents, great for the kids, and great for the city," said Mayor Levsen.

The Ride Line buses will pick kids up right at their front door, and drop them off directly at the location parents choose.