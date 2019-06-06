Aberdeen World War II Veteran remembers time in the Pacific

Today many people will take time out to honor the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France 75 years ago.

"A lot of what I did was get supplies out for people to use to carry on their war," said World War II Veteran Duane Riedel.

But there are many people who helped fight the battle in other parts of the World.

"I spent all my time in the Philippines," said Riedel.

Duane Riedel is one of the men who fought in World War II, but his mission was to support the Philippines, and the allied forces.

"I was in charge of the winches. You'd have two winches, and you'd pull stuff up out of hole of the ship, and then you'd either put it over the side into the water or onto the shore," said Riedel.

Riedel served as a United States Sailor in the US Navy from 1943 to 1948.

He is very proud of his time in service.

"A picture of the Japanese surrendering on board ship," said Riedel, holding up a photo.

Now, even into his 90's cares about the men who invaded Normandy.

Duane Riedel that the stories and memories of those who fought in the battle should be taught in schools across the country.

"They don't have enough knowledge that they put out to kids," Riedel said.

He hopes in the future, school officials focus more on teaching their students about important historical times such as D-Day.

"They need to be reminded that there is a reason that we have the country that we have," Riedel.

According to the Department of Veterans affairs more than 60,000 South Dakotan's were involved in World War II.