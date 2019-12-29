City of Aberdeen issues snow alert

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, a snow removal alert has been issued. Plowing on posted emergency snow routes will begin Monday.

Plowing on north-south streets in Zone 2 and plowing on all streets and avenues in Zone 3 will begin at 7 a.m. Monday morning. Plowing on east-west avenues in Zone 2 will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Plowing in the commercial zone or Zone 1 will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. Plowing of city parking lots in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 1.

Cars parked on the streets after the stated time and before the snow is cleared curb to curb will be ticketed and the cars will be towed.