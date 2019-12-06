Aberdeen man arrested on aggravated assault charges

Aberdeen police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested following a short standoff Friday evening.

In a Facebook post, Aberdeen police said officers were conducting a search warrant near the 700 block of South Second Street. Police said they believed Benjamin Hernandez of Aberdeen was inside the residence there and was not responding to officers' commands. A Special Response Team was activated to assist.

Police said Hernandez had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and aggravated assault/domestic violence in Brown County. These charges stem from an incident on Wednesday in which police say Hernandez threatened others with a firearm.

Hernandez was arrested without incident. No injuries have been reported.

Friday evening's incident also prompted Aberdeen police to issue a warning for the public, asking residents in the area to go to the lowest level of their homes and avoid windows. Police also blocked off access to the area.