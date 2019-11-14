Aberdeen: one arrest made following shots fired investigation

Authorities in Aberdeen say a 25-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into a report of a shot fired.

Aberdeen police responded to a call on the 100 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. Thursday. After further investigating, officers learned of an altercation between two male suspects which led to the discovery of a shotgun in a vehicle.

Police said the two men struggled over the gun and it discharged into the ground. Following the gunshot, police said suspects then left the area.

Police said Zachary T. Sumner, of Aberdeen, was arrested for driving under the influence in connection to the incident.

Authorities are still working to identify others involved.