Aberdeen organizations preparing for pheasant hunting season

Pheasant hunting season is quickly approaching.

In Brown County, a few organizations have taken steps to make sure the hunters are welcomed with open arms.

"We just jump in, and pull our pants up, and do the work that's required," said Aberdeen Airport Manager Rich Krokel.

Additional flights have been added to the Aberdeen Regional Airport's schedule to accommodate the amount of hunters flying in for pheasant hunting season.

"The airlines felt that we were worthy of doing the at risk flights again. This year I petitioned for 24, we got 22, so they gave us an additional four flights," Krokel said.

The airport isn't the only place getting ready for hunters. The Convention and Visitors Bureau has been preparing for months.

"We're rolling out the orange carpet, having them come to town and let them know that we're glad they're here," said Rita Moe, Finance and Visitor Relations Coordinator.

"We give those guys a great Aberdeen welcome when they get off the plane and hand them a pheasant sandwich," said Laura Ptacek, Marketing Coordinator with the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau.

All of the extra flights means a lot to the city of Aberdeen.

"Being able to really show what Aberdeen can offer in terms of hunting, land that's available, our great hotels, our awesome restaurants and hospitality in the community," said Ptacek.

There are plenty of things for hunters to be excited for this year.

"The pheasant sandwich shootout that we are doing in November, we're super excited for that," said Rita Moe.

The airport and the visitors bureau will continue to work towards making this year one of the best for the hunters.

"Pheasant numbers are up in Brown County so we're kind of happy about that," Moe said.

Starting within the next week the staff at the visitors bureau will begin decorating areas of Aberdeen with as much orange as they can.