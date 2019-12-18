Aberdeen police offering $1,000 reward following vandalism spree

Authorities in Aberdeen are investigating a large vandalism spree that resulted in damage to dozens of vehicles across the city.

Police say at least 50 vehicles were intentionally damaged sometime Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the suspect or suspects fired a BB gun from a moving vehicle, and shot at cars that were parked along the roadway.

Damage reports are not isolated to a single neighborhood. Police say reports are coming in from all over town, as well as some outside city limits.

The Aberdeen Police Department together with the Brown County Sheriff's Office is offering a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible responsible.

