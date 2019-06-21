Aberdeen police seeking public's help in BB gun vandalism investigation

Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for the public's help in the investigation into a recent rash of vandalism in the city.

Police say someone has shot out windows on several homes and vehicles around the city, around a dozen vandalisms in all.

While they have been happening throughout the city, most cases are in the central and southern part of town. The incidents took place on June 19 and 20.

Investigators believe the damage is being caused by someone firing a semi-automatic BB pistol from the open window of a moving vehicle.

Police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the vandal.

Anyone who has had recent damage to their windows that may be vandalism is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.