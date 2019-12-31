Aberdeen set a record for snowfall amount on Saturday

Northeast South Dakota is recovering from the snow that hit there.

Aberdeen is one of the places that felt the brunt of it.

"A lot of central to northeastern South Dakota received well over ten inches of snow," Kari Fleegel, a NWS Meteorologist in Aberdeen said.

The City of Aberdeen set a new record for the amount of snowfall received.

"On the 28th, there are at least a couple of records for snowfall, here in Aberdeen of 5.9 inches," Fleegel said.

This most recent snowfall, combined with the event from Thanksgiving puts Aberdeen 21 inches above average for the season.

"We're well above normal again for snow amounts, which kind of reminds us of last year," Fleegel said.

Fleegel said looking ahead in the forecast, some parts of the state should expect another one to three inches in the next week.

"There is a little clipper system coming down probably for Thursday night," Fleegel said.

The City of Aberdeen has already received 35.3 inches of fresh snow this year.

The National Weather Service is predicting another round of one to three inches near the Northeast South Dakota/Minnesota border.