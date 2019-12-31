Aberdeen sets new record for total snowfall

One of the wettest years in Aberdeen's history is coming to a close.

According to the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, the Hub City has set a new record for total snowfall but will finish well shy of the all-time record for total moisture. In 2019, Aberdeen received 96.8 inches of snow. The previous record was 95.6 inches of snow set in 1937.

Aberdeen's precipitation total is up to 30.32 inches, the 9th highest all-time. In 1896, the city saw its highest total of precipitation for a year at 42.11 inches.