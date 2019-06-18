Aberdeen train warning system contract approved

City officials in Aberdeen are moving forward with a train warning system near the intersection of Roosevelt Street North and 8th Avenue Northeast.

"Right now there's basically no usage on that train track at all," said Aberdeen Public Works Director Robin Bobzien.

The train tracks that run across Roosevelt Street North are rarely used, but that may soon be changing.

"We really felt there needed to be a way to let people know what they were going to encounter," Bobzien said.

City officials approved a digital sign system, to be placed on the side of the road, that could help inform people of an active train in the area.

"If the traffic, train traffic really increases a great deal it's going to be important to us," said Bobzien.

People traveling in the area could use the heads up.

"Warnings are always helpful, it's better to get into a situation when you have information than when you don't," said Carlos Camacho, Aberdeen Driver.

Carlos Camacho has had to stop for trains in the past while on his way to work.

"If you have to be to an appointment, it may last 15 to 20 minutes," said Camacho.

As helpful as the idea could be for Aberdeen drivers, some people think there are other parts of the city that could benefit from it even more.

"Actually the big traffic is over there, the main tracks over there rather than the side tracks over here," said Robert Nikolas, a commuter in the area.

Public Works Director Robin Bobzien says the city needed to be proactive to help drivers make informed decisions.

"This will help you at least maybe keep from having that five, ten, 15 minute delay that you could otherwise experience," Bobzien said.

As for this happening in other parts of Aberdeen, Bobzien says they are focused on this project being a success before they look too far into the future.

"For right now, we would probably not do anything beyond this, and we'll see how this goes and we'll move ahead," Bobzien said.

Bobzien said the project will cost over $100,000, so he really wants to make sure there's a solid plan in place to make this a success.