Access fees waived for tree debris disposal at Sioux Fall landfill

The Sioux Falls Regional Landfill is waiving entry fees for those wanting to dispose of tree debris created as a result of Saturday's severe weather.

Fees will be waived through July 27.

Property owners impacted by the storm can bring downed tree branches and limbs to any of the following locations for disposal:

- Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill: 26750 464th Avenue, Hartford. All loads must be tarped. The Landfill is open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.

- Mueller Pallets: 27163 471st Avenue, Sioux Falls. This location is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 noon; and is closed on Sundays. There is no fee for disposal of wood products at this location.

- Mueller Pallets: 46868 Sands Street, Sioux Falls. This location is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon; and closed on Sundays. There is no fee for disposal of wood products at this location.

For this week only, Ash wood debris created by the weekend storm may be moved within the City of Sioux Falls. City ordinance currently prohibits the movement of Ash wood within city limits between Memorial Day and Labor Day to help control the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer.

People seeking free entry to the Landfill may be asked to provide their address. Loads larger than five cubic yards, or approximately the size of a double-axle tilt-bed trailer, will be required to pay the standard Landfill entry fees. All loads are required to be tied down and tarped.

For more information about the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill, visit siouxfalls.org/landfill or call 605-367-8162.