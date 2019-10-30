Accident closes portion of I-29 near Beresford due to fatal crash

Authorities say a portion of Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota is closed due to a fatal accident.

Northbound lanes of Interstate are closed between the Viborg and Centerville exits, a few miles north of Beresford, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal, but did not provide any further details. It took place around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to use an alternate route, and give first responders room to do their work.