Accused killer returns home, despite bond violation

A Rapid City man accused of killing a teenager last year is back home despite violating terms of his bond.

Max Pfeiffer is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the June 2018 shooting death of 19-year-old Ty Scott in Keystone. Pfeiffer is on an electronic monitor, but was arrested recently for failing to keep the device charged and not notifying law enforcement.

KOTA-TV reports both Pfeiffer and his parents testified in court Tuesday about their trouble maintaining the charge on the monitor because they live in a secluded area and struggle with cell service.

The state asked the judge to keep Pfeiffer in jail because of the bond violation. Judge Jeffrey Connolly said though Pfeiffer did violate his bond condition, the defendant actively tried to maintain the agreement.

