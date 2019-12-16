Ad agency, LGBTQ supporter responds to Zola ad pulled from Hallmark Channel

Over the weekend The Hallmark Channel was put under pressure by a conservative group asking that they pull ads for a wedding planning site that showed two brides kissing at the altar.

A day later Hallmark apologized and reinstated the same-sex marriage ads. This ad was all over social media this weekend even generating a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Hallmark's parent company Crown Media Family Networks said they originally pulled the ads due to complaints from the conservative group One Million Moms, but now the CEO of Hallmark says it was the 'wrong decision.'

"It’s a perfect example that you can't please everybody all the time," Adwerks Founder and President, Jim Mathis said.

The Hallmark Channel poured gasoline on fire after viewers around the world were upset that they pulled the wedding planning site Zola's ads.

One Million Moms said the ads don't align with the network's family-friendly view.

"This is a case where Hallmark created this problem really by taking the ad off in the first place and had they left the ad on they would have had a few people who were upset by it," Mathis said.

Mathis said from a marketing standpoint there was nothing wrong with the ad.

"The way things are changing yes there are some people who are not supportive of gay marriage but it is the law of the land," Mathis said.

He said at his ad agency they walk a fine line to decide what will appeal to the entire audience.

Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said ‘they've been agonizing over this decision as they've seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused.'

Quinn Kathner with Sioux Falls Pride is among those upset.

"My initial thought was that unfortunately I’m not surprised in my opinion because of the nature of the commercial being taken down. With the nature of it being it was 100 percent discrimination," Kathner said.

She said the truth is Zola is representing a demographic that exists.

"Lesbians get married so do heterosexual individuals and that's a true representation of life," Kathner said.

Mathis said this could have been an approach to reach different people in another market.

"Because this company was looking to reach the type of audience of people that were watching those kinds of programs on The Hallmark Channel," Mathis said.

"It’s important to show all of our individuals and representation on TV regardless of who may not approve of them," Kathner said.

Since the ads were taken down Zola has said ‘they were deeply troubled when Hallmark rejected their commercials.’

A company spokesperson with Hallmark has said the ads were pulled to avoid controversy, but they say they have always been committed to diversity and inclusion.

LGBTQ organizations are calling Hallmark's reversal a victory for LGBTQ inclusion.

