Advice to staying healthy while indulging during the holidays

Healthy living expert, Keri Glassman, is a celebrity nutritionist, who is the founder and CEO of Nutritious Life, a lifestyle and media company aimed at helping people live a healthy life.

Glassman said it's okay to indulge a little bit because it is the holidays after all, but it's important to have a balanced diet. She said to have the sweets but make sure to include fruits, vegetables, and dairy in your meals. If you do this, you'll be less likely to over indulge.

She has some healthy recipes that she shared on KSFY Morning News that you can try including in your diet. You can find those recipes here.