‘Affluenza teen’ jailed in Texas for probation violation

A Texas man who used "affluenza" as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation.

Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into jail after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff, CNN)

Couch's attorneys said their client hasn't tested positive for any substance in more than 20 months of intense monitoring.

Jail records do not indicate that he has a bond.

Couch became known as the "affluenza teen" after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

