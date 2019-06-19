Afternoon storm brings heavy rains in Pierre

This was the scene in Pierre this afternoon as heavy rains moved through the area
The heavy rain flooded streets and stranded vehicles.
The area also received hail, too.
Lots of localize flooding due to the heavy downpours this afternoon. Stay off the roads. Dangerous conditions. pic.twitter.com/YzzCKGmgQO— Pierre Fire Dept (@Pierrefiredept) June 19, 2019