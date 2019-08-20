Agency Village puppy tests positive for rabies

A Beagle Dachshund mix puppy, approximately three-months-old in Agency Village has tested positive for rabies.

South Dakota health officials are urging individuals who may have been bitten, scratched or in contact with the puppy’s saliva to call the state department of health or their physician to determine whether rabies shots are needed. The department’s number is 1-800-592-1861.

The rabid puppy was found Aug. 6 in the Crawfordsville Housing area on the south side of Agency Village and has been removed from the community. Individuals who came into contact with the puppy on or after July 27 should seek consultation.

The state health department said in a press release, rabies is a fatal, but preventable viral disease. Rabies is contracted by exposure to a rabid animal, typically through a bite. Scratches and saliva contact with broken skin or mucus membranes are also possible routes of transmission. Prompt treatment following exposure can prevent rabies. Treatment includes administration of rabies immune globulin and a series of four doses of vaccine administered in the arm.

More information about rabies can be found on the health department’s website.