Agriculture camp covers farm safety topics for young people

An agriculture seminar in South Dakota is looking to promote farm safety for young people.

The Bon Homme County 4-H and the Bon Homme FFA Chapter is hosting a farm safety camp Monday at the 4-H Building in Tyndall.

The program will cover a variety of topics, including safety involving guns, grain, animals, vehicles and electrical systems. The camp is open to all youths ages 5 and older.

The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health reports that nearly 250 agricultural workers suffer a serious injury or death every day.

The safety camp will be followed by a Farmers Union program that will focus on the importance of reduce, reuse and recycle.

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)