Ahlers files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

Dell Rapids businessman and former state lawmaker Dan Ahlers has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for the United States Senate next year.

The Senate seat is currently held by former South Dakota governor, Republican Mike Rounds.

Ahlers, a Democrat, is the current president of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce. He has served six years in the South Dakota Legislature in both the House and Senate.

Ahlers will make a formal announcement on Monday, September 30th in Dell Rapids.

Ahlers is the second candidate to announce a challenge to Rounds. Rapid City area lawmaker Schuyler Borglum announced her candidacy in June. Borglum is a Republican.

As for Rounds, he has yet to officially signal if he will be seeking re-election though a Rounds spokesman has told KSFY News to expect word on a decision soon.