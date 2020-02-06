Air Force's Offutt Brass performing in several communities around region

An Air Force band that features patriotic music blended with military precision is set to visit several communities in the region.

Offutt Brass, the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band, is comprised of two trumpets, horn, trombone, tuba, and percussion.

The band has upcoming performances in Brookings, Madison, Huron, Brandon, and Canton. You can find details about teach performance, including time and specific locations, here.

As professional Airman, Offutt Brass is committed to inspiring our American public, communicating our Air Force core values, and honoring our nation's veterans through the power of music.

