Airbnb activates Open Homes program after recent tornadoes and flooding

Airbnb has activated its Open Homes Program to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by recent tornadoes and flooding in South Dakota.

The Open Homes Program recruits hosts willing to provide free housing for displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area.

Airbnb Hosts in South Dakota and in surrounding states can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting www.airbnb.com/sdfloods19.

Kellie Bentz, Airbnb's Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief, said in a statement:

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to severe weather impact in South Dakota. Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge. The program extends through October 4 and is available to those in need in South Dakota and surrounding states.”