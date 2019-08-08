Airline officers free ticket to anyone named 'Green'

An airline is offering free flights - to anyone with the right name.

Frontier Airline is offering free tickets for certain dates to anyone with the last name of "Green" or "Greene."

The promotion is part of Frontier’s Green Week initiative, in which the company is aiming to become America’s greenest airline.

Those eligible for the promotion will then receive a full refund of up to $400 for round trip flights. The first flight must depart between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 on August 13, 2019 and the return flight must arrive by 11:59 on August 20, 2019.

Refunds will be awarded to the original booking contact person on September 15.

You can learn more about the promotion at Frontier's website.