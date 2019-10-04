Alabama woman calls sheriff’s office to test her meth, deputies say

According to Limestone County deputies, a Toney woman was worried her methamphetamine was unsafe, so she called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Jennifer Hall called dispatch, and when deputies arrived, she pulled out a bag of meth.

According to the deputies, she said, “I want this dope tested.”

Hall thought the meth was tainted with another drug, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested her and charged her with possession of a controlled substance.

