Alex Post gets new lawn mower

Alex Post has overcome his disabilities and is an inspiration to many around him, including his mother, father, and pastor.

Adopted from Russia in 2009, when he was eight, Alex came to the United States with no language skills and no education.

He also faced several physical disabilities.

His legs did not work, his fingers don't work, and his arms are misshapen.

A few years after Alex came to America he had to make a tough decision, keep his legs that don't work or have them amputated.

"I decided to have my legs removed because I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything," Alex Post said.

Alex isn't letting his setbacks define him.

"People tell me, no you can't do that, and I tell them, watch me," said Alex.

He now operates his own lawn mowing service, but about a month ago, Alex faced a major road block.

His old lawn mower had cut its final blade of grass and died.

So, Alex reached out to his pastor at Abundant Life Church in Brookings.

He sent Joe Ganahl, the lead pastor, an email asking him to contribute to Alex's Go Fund Me page.

"At the time I didn't have the cash, but I still wanted to help," Ganahl said.

The pastor then set up an auction with some of his personal items and told the church congregation about Alex's situation.

Soon after, the donations started rolling in.

"'There's a scripture in Ephesians three that says 'God can do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine,' and for me, that was this whole project. I was hoping for $200 and we ended up with more than $3000," said Ganahl.

Now Alex is back in business and hard at work.

"After I've mowed and I drive by that place, I look at it and say, I actually did that, and it actually looks good," Alex said.