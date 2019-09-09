All-City Elementary hosts shoe drive through September 30th

All-City Elementary students in Sioux Falls at Jane Addams are collecting used or new shoes through September 30th. The students will earn money based on the total weight of the shoes collected.

All of the shoes collected will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations like Haiti. People in these nations will be able to clean them to make them like new again and sell them in their community for profit.

All-City Elementary partners with the POET Foundation and Savers for this project. POET will provide a financial match for how much the students collect and Savers will contribute gently worn, used and new shoes.

The students are looking for any sizes of new, gently worn or used shoes. You can donate by dropping the shoes off at Jane Addams. The address is 2511 West Brookings Street in Sioux Falls. The students hope to collect 7,500 pounds of shoes, which would raise $3,000 for them.