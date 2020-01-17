All Sioux Falls parks and rec community centers closed Friday

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation said all five community centers are closed Friday due to weather.

All programs, including the walking program, playgroup program, and weekday open gym program have been canceled.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation community centers are located at:

Kenny Anderson Community Center

3701 East Third Street

Kuehn Park Community Center

2801 South Valley View Road

MariCar Community Center

400 North Valley View Road

Morningside Community Center

2400 South Bahnson Avenue

Oyate Community Center

2421 West 15th Street

