All Sioux Falls parks and rec community centers closed Friday

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation said all five community centers are closed Friday due to weather.
All programs, including the walking program, playgroup program, and weekday open gym program have been canceled.
Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation community centers are located at:
Kenny Anderson Community Center
3701 East Third Street
Kuehn Park Community Center
2801 South Valley View Road
MariCar Community Center
400 North Valley View Road
Morningside Community Center
2400 South Bahnson Avenue
Oyate Community Center
2421 West 15th Street