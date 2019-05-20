All Within My Hands Foundation Annual Day of Service

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation second Annual Day of Service is Wednesday at Feeding South Dakota's Sioux Falls location.

The event invites Metallica fans to volunteer for a day at food banks in communities that have supported Metallica's WorldWired Tour. The rock band performed to a sold-out crowd in September 2018 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Fans looking to volunteer can do so from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Feeding South Dakota, 4701 N. Westport Avenue.