All portions of South Dakota interstates reopened

Officials say portions of South Dakota interstates that were closed following this weekend's winter storm are back open.

All lanes of both Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are open in both directions, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Transportation.

I-90 between Mitchell and Rapid City was closed Saturday, and I-29 north of Watertown was closed Sunday due to poor conditions. They were both reopened at 11 a.m. Monday. I-29 in North Dakota has also reopened.

Officials are advising motorists that even though the Interstate is open, driving conditions are still difficult throughout much of the state. Roadways across the state are ice covered, snow-packed and slippery and continue to experience drifting in open areas, and at bridge ends and overpasses.

SDDOT snowplows crews are out working and motorists are reminded plows travel at 25 mph or less and to stay eight car lengths behind the plow to allow ample stopping time on icy roadways. Never pass in a snow cloud and remember, they are clearing the road in front of you.

You can find the latest South Dakota road conditions here.