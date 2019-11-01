Alleged threat reported within West Central School District deemed not credible

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, his department received a report of a threat on Thursday, October 31st.

He and his office investigated the alleged threat Thursday night and into Friday morning. What they found was presented to the Minnehaha County State's Attorney and no criminal charges were filed.

Phillips said the information that was gathered gave no indication that the threat was credible within any of the West Central Schools.

He said he's continuing to work with the West Central School District to take appropriate action regarding the students involved.