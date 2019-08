Allegiant Airlines has added a new flight from the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to a city on the Florida gulf coast.

A direct flight from Sioux Falls to the Punta Gorda Airport will begin November 15, according to FSD Executive Director Dan Letellier.

Allegiant says one-way fairs on the new route will begin as low as $59. The season route will operate twice weekly.

You can find more details on Allegiant's website.