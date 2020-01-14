Allegiant offering flights to Nashville from Sioux Falls

Allegiant Air is spreading its wings.

The Las Vegas-based budget airline says it is undergoing its biggest expansion ever.

Allegiant is announcing 44 new non-stop routes, including flights to Boston, Chicago, and Houston. But also in Sioux Falls, with a new non-stop service to Nashville.

It's also offering one-way fares on the new routes for just $33.

Officials say they added 15 airbus jets in 2019 and plan to expand that number this year.

Seasonal flights, which is what the carrier is best-known for, will be offered twice a week.

