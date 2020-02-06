Allevity Entertainment opening in Aberdeen soon

Allevity is a family entertainment center in Aberdeen that will be opening this month.

"Allevity Entertainment is seven attractions, three party rooms and a cafe," said Owner/General Manager David Novstrup.

Laser tag, ax throwing, mini bowling, and arcade games highlight Aberdeen's newest year round entertainment complex.

"It's 20,000 square feet, or just a little over," Novstrup said.

The center is expected to bring visitors from all over to the hub city.

"We think Allevity will be piece of the puzzle that makes Aberdeen better," Novstrup said.

"We host a lot of meetings and conventions, reunions, family reunions, and it's just going to give another resource" ​said Casey Weismantel, the Director of the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau

Casey Weismantel with the Aberdeen Convention and Visitors Bureau said Allevity will be mentioned with the rest of Aberdeen's hot spots.

"We're going to utilize it as Wylie Park, Storybook Land, the aquatics center, Allevity Entertainment. It's just going to give us another year round attraction to promote in Aberdeen," Weismantel said.

For those at Allevity, they say, the possibilities in Aberdeen are endless.

"We have some extra land so if we want to add on in the future we can, and we can potentially double the size of our building at some point," Novstrup said.

There are only a few final wrinkles to iron out before the doors open for good.