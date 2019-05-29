Alliance Communications awarded broadband grant

Governor Kristi Noem has announced $5 million in grants to support broadband across South Dakota.

It is designed to fund projects in under-served areas in the state. The money was approved by legislators last year.

One of the companies that have been awarded money is Alliance Communications in Garretson. The company says internet service is becoming almost like water, everyone needs it.

"So there will be about 60 customers that will be impacted by that, that'd be northern Minnehaha County and southern Moody County," said Andy Hulscher, Alliance Communication director of network operations. "In an area that was just deprived of internet service. They had nothing that was any value to them."

The company hopes to start work on the project in July and have it done by the end of September.

Noem says the projects allow South Dakota to stay ahead of the curve with technology.