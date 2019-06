A new fashion boutique is soon coming to the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Altar'd State will open at the mall this fall, according to a Simon Properties, which operates the Empire Mall.

The 8,000 square foot boutique will be located near Center Court. It features women's apparel, footwear, jewelry, as well as a number of niche decor items.

The Tennessee-based company has over 100 stores nationwide.