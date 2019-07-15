Amazon Prime Day kicks off

Amazon's 2019 Prime Day kicked off Monday, and runs through Tuesday, giving members discounts on a host of items - from Kindles to Kitchen Aid.

Amazon is even promising new deals every five minutes.

The event started in 2015, to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary, and has since grown into a two day event.

Amazon reported that they sold 100 million items during last year's 36 hour Prime Day, and Business Insider estimates the company sold around $4.2 billion worth of products.

But Amazon is not the only place to find savings.

Prime Day has become so big, it has forced the competition into some discount days of their own.

Target is offering discounts on best-selling items and Target-exclusive brands. EBay's three-week "Cash Sale" started July 1st, offering 50 percent off on big brand items and 70 percent in the Summer Brand Outlet items.

Walmart started deals and rollbacks for online items on Sunday, running the sale through Wednesday.

Places like Nike, Macy's, Bed Bath and Beyond and Nordstrom are also offering discounts and savings to match the competition.

