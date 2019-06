A new Miss South Dakota has been crowned.

Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Saturday night.

Hulse attends the University of South Dakota and is majoring in Political Science.

Annie Wodsmaney of Pierre was First Runner-up, while Carly Goodhart of Sisseton was Second Runner-up. Hunter Widvey of Rapid City and Kaitlin O'Neill of Aberdeen took home third and fourth, respectively.

