American Red Cross honors 'everyday heroes'

The local Red Cross honored everyday heroes Thursday afternoon at its annual 'Celebrating the Mission' event.

The program follows a second consecutive year of record-breaking disasters and major milestones.

"Engaging new possible volunteers, recruiting individuals to come into the folds and get trained to be a volunteer in the future," said Patty Brooks, Red Cross executive director. "Develop those key relationships, if there's a business or corporation here that hasn't partnered with the Red Cross and wants to, this is an opportunity to open those doors and build those relationships."